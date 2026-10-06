Money just wasn't enough to make John Durán graft on the pitch. That's the verdict of his former teammate Fred, who has lifted the lid on the Colombian striker's mentality during their time together at Fenerbahce, revealing that the youngster treated training with a shrug.

Fred, the former Manchester United star, says Durán would sometimes refuse to knuckle down in training, insisting instead that he had already banked enough money to secure his future and his family's.

Speaking on the "Charla" podcast, Fred said: "I would say to him: come on, Durán, let's train and run a little, but he would reply: brother, I'm already rich, and I don't need to run."

Durán would sometimes slope off to the medical department to dodge work, Fred added, convinced that piling up more wealth simply wasn't a priority after he'd already set up his family for years to come.

Fred explained: "When he moved to Zenit, I said to him: now you'll make more and more money, and he replied: brother, the more money the better. And he would sometimes say that he had already secured his future and his family's future for three generations to come."

Discipline was never Durán's strong suit at Fenerbahce. He infuriated Portuguese coach José Mourinho by turning up late for one training session.

Mourinho called the behaviour a lack of respect for the team at the time. The rules inside the club were clear, he stressed, and anyone who ignored them had to face the consequences.









Durán had burst onto the scene at Aston Villa after arriving from Chicago Fire, scoring 20 goals in 78 matches before sealing a big-money switch to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

Loan spells have followed ever since, most notably at Fenerbahce, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Benfica, yet he has still to nail down a permanent home.

Now at Benfica, the 22-year-old has featured in 12 matches across all competitions, starting just two, and has scored twice. His contract with Al-Nassr runs until 2030, with the Portuguese club holding an option to sign him permanently.

Fred, meanwhile, joined Fenerbahce after leaving Manchester United in 2023. He played 129 matches for the Turkish club and scored 12 goals before returning to Brazil this year to sign for Atlético Mineiro, drawing a line under five years in the Red Devils' shirt.



