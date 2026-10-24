José Mourinho has lit the fuse ahead of the eagerly awaited Clásico against Barcelona. The Portuguese defended his Real Madrid side against the critics, refused to reveal his tactical hand and peppered his answers with sarcasm during the press conference before Sunday's showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Asked about Barcelona drawing lavish praise while his own team copped excessive criticism, Mourinho hit back: "If people believed a week ago that we would suffer a crushing defeat, they will keep believing that. People speaking well of Barcelona does not affect me, it is none of my concern."

Barcelona deserve credit when they produce outstanding performances, he conceded, but he insisted Real Madrid remain at the start of their project. "We are seen as a complete team, and that is extremely difficult in football, but we have not yet reached that stage. We have only worked for three months, and during pre-season players were joining every week, then came the international break."

"We are still in the early stages, where the coach gets to know the players, analyses their performance and sets out the lines of work, while the players get to know his ideas," he continued. "Therefore, I do not see it as fair to compare a team at this stage with another that has been cohesive for years."

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Then came the beard he grew a few days ago, and whether it brings him luck. Mourinho mocked the idea: "It is not superstition at all. Do I look bad with the beard? Should I change it?" He is, he said, one of the few in football who do not believe in superstitions.

On his plan for the Clásico and his starting line-up, the Portuguese gave nothing away. "I will not answer that question, you had better ask a different one. I will not talk about plans or players or the line-up."

A question about his side's defensive frailties and whether he might go more attacking drew another dose of sarcasm. "You are clever, but I am not stupid!" he told the journalist.