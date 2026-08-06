Matthias Jaissle faced the media for the first time as Newcastle United's new head coach, and the German made one thing clear: he won't hide behind the current circumstances or the departure of several stars. Instead, he wants to build a new project capable of competing from day one.

Speaking at Newcastle's training camp in the Spanish city of La Manga, in comments reported by "Sky Sports", Jaissle stressed that the team needs time and work. He also voiced his confidence that the board will back him in the transfer window.

"The question of where we can finish the season after all these changes? It is difficult to answer just one day after officially taking on the task," the German said.

"We have lost a number of important players, but I view that as a positive challenge," he added. "We can look for excuses, but that is not our way."

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Before making any technical decisions, Jaissle wants to run the rule over the players already at his disposal. "Give me some time to get to know the players. I want to get to know them well and give them a chance to prove themselves, and after that we will be able to assess things better," he said.









On the transfer window, the German backed the club's ability to strengthen the squad. "We have the resources to move in the market, and our sporting director is well aware of that, and I am confident that we will see new faces at the start of the season," he added.

Jaissle arrives fresh from resigning at Al Ahly a few days ago, closing out a remarkable spell. He won the AFC Champions League Elite in two consecutive seasons and lifted the domestic Super Cup once.