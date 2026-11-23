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Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl has once again spoken candidly during his annual fan club visit.

Bayern Munich’s players visited fan clubs at home and abroad on Sunday. The club sent Karl to Eppan in Italy’s South Tyrol for a question-and-answer session. One fan asked the 18-year-old what job he would have done if his professional football career had not worked out.

“For me, there was no plan B, only plan A,” Karl replied. “Even now, I still wouldn’t know what else to do. I’m not a very, very clever person in life in general.” He added: “Luckily, football worked out, otherwise I wouldn’t be getting by as well as I am now.”

Karl also spoke about discussions with his parents over continuing his education: “They said I should see school through. I said: ‘I don’t want to do that!’ I got up every day and just wanted to play football.”

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Lennart Karl made his Bayern Munich debut at 17

Karl began his youth career at TuS Frammersbach and Viktoria Aschaffenburg before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017 at the age of nine. He briefly returned to Aschaffenburg in 2022, then joined Bayern Munich’s academy.

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He made his senior debut for Bayern Munich at the 2025 Club World Cup aged 17, before making his big breakthrough a year ago. Karl is now an established member of Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Karl had spoken just as openly during a fan club visit last winter. Back then, he admitted that he dreamed of a move to Real Madrid , sparking widespread public debate. He then became much more guarded in his public comments. His various goal celebrations still gave people plenty to talk about.