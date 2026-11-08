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Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has defended his words of warning to 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl, the latest twist in the debate over the youngster.

Speaking on 'Sonntags-Stammtisch' on Bayerischer Rundfunk, Hoeneß said of Karl: "I think I'm responsible for 50 per cent of his goals in recent days, after someone said something about his private life. We also have a duty to give young players a bit of guidance."

Karl scored the opener in Tuesday evening's 2-0 Champions League win away to Atletico Madrid. He also found the net in Saturday's Bundesliga meeting with Mainz 05 (2-1), putting the German record champions 2-0 ahead at the time.

That followed a debate about Karl's lifestyle and his social media activity, which Hoeneß had sparked with critical comments about the top talent's behaviour and a warning of "a serious talk". The long-serving Bayern executive made his position clear: "I have so much experience, and if a young 18-year-old won't take anything more from me, then we have to stop."

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After withdrawing from the World Cup because of a muscle tear and the enforced break that followed, Karl went through the first dip in form of his career. Now his form is improving again, and his goal in Madrid was the reward.

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His celebration also made headlines after the goal. Karl initially celebrated in a huddle with his Munich team-mates, before making a "blah-blah" gesture with both hands. Who it was aimed at remained unclear. Asked whether it might have been directed at him, Hoeneß replied: "I don't know, but it doesn't bother me either." The 74-year-old recalled an earlier case in which experienced club chiefs had also stepped in: "Bastian Schweinsteiger once had black fingernails. Franz Beckenbauer said: 'I'll rip them off him.'"

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How many goals has Lennart Karl scored this season?

Karl has made 14 competitive appearances for Bayern this season, though he has played the full 90 minutes only once. He has registered five goal contributions (three goals and two assists).

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A trip to join the national team comes next. National team coach Jürgen Klopp has called up the senior international, who has four caps, for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia (13 November) and the Netherlands (16 November).