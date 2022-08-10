'I'm dreaming of it every night!' - Haaland & De Bruyne trade jokes in hilarious Instagram exchange about Man City partnership

The pair are already striking the right chords for the Premier League champions on and off the pitch

Erling Haaland has joked that he is "dreaming every night" about Kevin De Bruyne in a hilarious exchange between the two Manchester City stars on Instagram. The Norwegian striker has been tipped to score a flurry of goals at the Etihad Stadium after completing a long-awaited £51 million ($63m) from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland got off to a great start against West Ham on the opening weekend of the new season, thanks to a little bit of help from De Bruyne, and the pair also seem to have struck up a strong relationship away from the pitch.

Why did Haaland say that he is "dreaming every night" about De Bruyne?

Haaland posted a picture for his followers on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed him sitting in a restaurant while attentively browsing through the menu.

"About to order the whole menu," he quipped in the caption.

De Bruyne jumped into the comment section of the post and joked: "You want me to hold the menu and assist you?"

Haaland then kept the banter going as he responded: "Yes I'm dreaming of it every night. Don't know why."

How have Haaland and De Bruyne linked up at Man City so far?

Haaland and De Bruyne showed promising early signs of building a partnership in City's Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, and it all came together for the duo against West Ham on Sunday.

City took the lead at the London Stadium via a Haaland penalty, and he doubled his account just after the hour mark with a trademark finish.

De Bruyne had a huge hand in Haaland's second goal as he conjured a brilliant 30-yard through ball for the Norway international to race on to before dispatching calmly into the bottom corner of the net.

City fans will hope that Haaland and De Bruyne can light up the Etihad Stadium in a similar fashion when they come up against Bournemouth in their first home game of the season on Saturday.