"I find it shameful. I am ashamed that in football we are talking about such ideas," Eberl said on Wednesday at the presentation press conference for new signing Nathaniel Brown in Rottach-Egern.









"Football," Eberl said, "does not belong to us. It is a game. FIFA is there for me to accompany this game, to give it structures and rules, to stage World Cups." Right now, though, he said he has the feeling that the world governing body "is now only there to make a profit. It feels as if they only want to make money, through every possible channel. As a child of football, it disgusts me."

Bayern chief Eberl backs UEFA boycott plans

Looking ahead to the upcoming UEFA crisis meeting, where a boycott of FIFA competitions - meaning a refusal to take part even in a 2030 World Cup - is also due to be discussed, Eberl welcomed the idea.

"I think that is good. I am not a friend of boycott, but always a friend of dialogue. But if it comes to that, then I would actually be in favour of Europe also putting up strong resistance and saying: 'No, this is not our sport, this is not what we want.' And then taking action against it as well," Eberl continued.

He said he did not know "who is around Mr Infantino" - in other words, who keeps feeding the repeatedly sharply criticised FIFA president such ideas - but: "But it really feels shit!"

Plans by Infantino to sell, among other things, stakes in the football World Cup via a newly founded subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) leaked out and were confirmed on Tuesday. A global outcry followed. There has been talk of a "shameful plan", of a "shameless sale", and according to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the announcement by the world governing body landed "like a bomb".

Earlier, DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke had already spoken out clearly. "Many in European football see FIFA's plans as an absolute attack on football. I share that position," Watzke told kicker: "A line is being crossed here." Talks had shown that there was "unity" on the matter among the European member associations.







