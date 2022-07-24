'I like him a lot' - Paqueta to Arsenal transfer links addressed by club director Edu

The Gunners have had one of the busiest summers among Premier League clubs, and have been linked with another talented Brazilian

Arsenal technical director Edu has addressed the rumours linking Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta with a transfer to Emirates Stadium. Lyon have already confirmed that bids have been flooding in for the 24-year-old, with the Gunners among those reportedly interested in his services.

Edu has now admitted that he is an admirer of the Brazilian international, but he won't be giving the green light to a move this summer as he feels that Arsenal already have enough quality in the same position.

What did Edu say on Paqueta's transfer links to Arsenal?

Paqueta had an impressive outing with Lyon in the 2021/22 season as he was voted as the best foreign player in the league. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 side are holding out for an €80 million (£68m/$82m) fee for a prized asset.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, the Gunners chief said of the club's links to Paqueta: "I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas. I’m a guy who likes him a lot, I’ve always liked him, since my time with Brazil’s national team.

"He’s had a great season, he was considered the best [overseas] player in the French league. But today, there really isn’t any kind of talk, there’s only my admiration for the player, because the squad today is, in the position he plays, I think we’re very well served in this regard."

Who will Arsenal sign next in the summer transfer window?

Arsenal have had one of the busiest summers among Premier League clubs as they aim to kick on from their fifth-placed finish in 2021-22.

Their biggest signing has undoubtedly been Gabriel Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City in a £45m ($55m) deal.

They have also signed Brazilian teenager Marquinhos, United States goalkeeper Matt Turner and Portugal midfielder Fabio Vieira, who completed a £30m ($37m) switch from Porto.

Oleksandr Zinchenko became their fifth summer signing as he followed Jesus to the Emirates, but Arsenal are likely to still be active in the market.

Arsenal are spending big again 🤑 — GOAL News (@GoalNews) July 23, 2022

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is reportedly a long-term target of Mikel Arteta's, and the Gunners were eager to land the Belgium midfielder earlier in the summer but stepped back to focus on completing other deals, including that of Jesus.

Now, though, Arsenal are being tipped to rekindle their interest in Tielemans, who is expected to cost around £25m ($30.5m).