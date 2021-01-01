I-League Roundup: Churchill Brothers hold Aizawl FC, Sudeva Delhi thrash Chennai City

In another match on Wednesday, Mohammedan SC were held to a goalless draw by NEROCA

Churchill Brothers remained on top of the I-League table despite settling for a goalless draw against Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

The Red Machines almost took an early lead the Aizawl goalkeeper almost turned the ball into his own net, in the 8th minute, after a corner kick from Bryce Miranda caught him off guard.

The match saw both the teams create plenty of chances but none were able to find the back of the net. In the initial minutes, MC Malsawmzuala delivered a freekick from 25 yards out but it rattled the woodwork and came back into play. However, the best chance of the match fell for Shubert Pereira in the 15th minute as from a long ball inside Aizawl’s box which saw the midfielder twist and turn before taking a shot which was met with a good save.

Churchill Brothers, later, held a high line and dominated possession while Aizawl FC tried to press from the front and win the ball higher up the field. Half chances fell equally for both teams but decent saves by the goalkeepers meant that neither could take the lead.

The league leaders, however, missed creativity in their ranks as Luka Majcen played as the lone striker with Bryce Miranda and Shubert Periera on the flanks.

Sudeva Delhi's Naocha Singh brace sinks Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi bagged their second win of the season with a 4-0 win over Chennai City at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.

Naocha Singh scored a brace in the 6th and 10th minute while Naorem Mahesh (51') and Manvir Singh (71') scored one each in the second half to take the match away from Chennai City. By the virtue of the victory, the capital-based franchise are in the second spot with eight points, with Churchill Brothers four points clear off them.

Sudeva Delhi FC were off to a dominating start as Singh netted twice within the first 10 minutes. The first goal came after Singh was found with a brilliant cross from Naorem Mahesh as he tapped the ball home.

Sudeva later continued to play their high-pressing game as a result Kean Lewis stole possession and put Naocha Singh onto goal as the forward produced a sublime finish from a tight angle.

Naorem Mahesh Singh netted the third for Sudeva Delhi as he dodged the Chennai City FC defenders with his pace and then slotted the ball home. It became bad to worse for Chennai City as Manvir Singh's curling shot went at the back of the net.

Mohammedan SC play out goalless draw against NEROCA

Mohammedan SC was held to a goalless draw by NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. The home team goalkeeper Shubham Roy made brilliant saves to keep the scoreline tied against the Manipuri side.

The first shot on goal came in the 4th minute as Sanjib Ghosh hit a long ranger but it was saved with ease by NEROCA FC goalkeeper Bishrojit Singh. Later, Mohammedan’s Suraj Rawat made a brilliant run on the flanks but failed to deliver the killer cross as he ran out of touch.

Khangam Horam could have converted a header in the 28th minute but the NEROCA striker failed to find the target. There were chances aplenty as Mohammedan found another chance in the next five minutes through SK Faiaz’s cross but Neroca’s Shoaib Akhtar cleared off the danger.

Mohammedan SC continued to threaten the opposition but their finishing woes continued as Faisal Ali failed to find any support from his teammates just ahead of halftime.

The second-half began with both teams playing end-to-end football. Mohammedan, however, displayed attacking intent as they won a string of corners but failed to make the most of it. The match remained goalless at full-time as both teams failed to convert their chances.