I-League Qualifiers 2021: Rajasthan United crowned champions

Rajasthan United needed all but one point in matchday three of the final round of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 and that's what they managed in terms of a goalless draw against Kenkre FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

In the earlier fixture at the same venue, Delhi FC thrashed Madan Maharaj 6-0 in an inconsequential fixture as both teams were eliminated after the penultimate matchday in the final round.

Rajasthan United quash Kenkre's dream

Rajasthan have earned promotion to the I-League 2021-22 by virtue of winning the I-League Qualifiers 2021. Kenkre needed a win in order to finish atop but were forced to share the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Kenkre midfielder Pravitto Raju will be looking back in aghast to have missed the chance of putting his side in front in the 28th minute of the tie after Rajasthan defender Gurmukh Singh failed to intercept a pass from Al Azhar. Pravitto shot straight into the hands of Vishal Joon trying to chip rival goalkeeper.

The half hour mark saw an incredible save by Kenkre goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup to prevent Aman Thapa's free-kick from going in, and much like Pravitto in the first half, Ranjeet Singh's also failed to dip the ball past Joon as the shot went wide in the 60th minute.

Kenkre coach Akhil Kothari was understandably frustrated, while minutes later, the referee waved off Rajasthan's penalty claims after Zacharie Mbenda recovered to put a challenge on Aman Thapa in the box.

There was still all to play for as Kenkre substitute Lester Fernandez forced a save off Joon in the 84th minute before Yash Mhatre lost his marker but only to find the Rajasthan goalkeeper in the 90th minute with his effort from close range.

Delhi put six past Madan Maharaj

Delhi FC singed out of their maiden I-League qualification run in style as they humiliated Madan Maharaj 6-0.

Sergio Barboza (5' pen) began the rout, with a first half brace from Nikhil Mali (19', 21') to be followed by Gagandeep Bali (56', 63') and Anwar Ali Jr. (73') completing the tally in the second half.

Having won and scored a penalty against Kenkre in the previous tie, Barboza earned another spot-kick in successive games and converted it himself to give Delhi a fifth minute lead against Madan Maharaj after defender Pranendra Singh Thakur was deemed guilty.

Jagannath Sana was afforded Madan Maharaj's only shot of the first half and his solo effort was met by a fine save by the opponent's goalkeeper Suraj Mallick.

MMFC goalkeeper Subhojit Saha then had to pick the ball out of his net twice in a span of three minutes as Mali converted off assists by Barboza and Fahad Temuri, and it didn't take long for Delhi to continue their onslaught in the second half. Mali could have even had a hat-trick shot wide in front of an open goal after Saha had already committed to keeping Barboza's shot at bay, though the chance was courtesy of the MMFC custodian.

With Saha being replaced by Abhishek Calvin, the latter produced a diving save against a shot by Himanshu Jangra as the first half ended 3-0 in favour of Delhi.

However, crossing over, Calvin's save off Barboza's shot landed only as far as Gagandeep who made it 4-0 before completing his double in less than 10 minutes off a lovely through pass by Mali.

Anwar Jr. ended as the tournament's highest goalscorer with four to his name with a finish off another Mali assist in the box. Laiwang Bohham, Jangra and Samuel Shadap could have made the scoreline look a lot more worse but Madan Maharaj was spared as the trio missed their chances.