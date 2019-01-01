I-League: Gokulam Kerala sign Marcus Joseph, release Joel Sunday

Gokulam Kerala are in the process of revamping their attack in the January transfer window...

I-League club Gokulam Kerala have signed Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus Joseph, Goal can confirm.

27-year-old Joseph, who can play as an attacking midfielder as well, joins from TT Pro League club W Connection and is set to be the first of three new signings at the Kozhikode-based club. The club is already in talks with two more attacking players as Bino George looks to boost his team's firepower up front. He is known for prolific scoring at his previous clubs and that is an area which has been found wanting at the Malabarians.

Nigerian striker Joel Sunday Ayeni, who scored three goals in three starts for Gokulam, has been released. The club had parted ways with forwards Arthur Kouassi and Antonio German earlier this season.

Gokulam Kerala are eighth on the table, with 10 points from 11 games. After three back-to-back defeats in the league, the Malabarians are set to take on Churchill Brothers on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan.