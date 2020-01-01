Dipanda Dicka's strike helps Punjab FC pick up full points against Real Kashmir

A 44th minute strike from the Cameroonian striker was enough to seal a vital win for Punjab FC at home...

Punjab FC beat 1-0 on Sunday in an 2019-20 clash at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

Aser Dipanda Dicka scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute to seal crucial three points for the Warriors.

Both Punjab FC and Real Kashmir remained on the second and fifth position respectively after today’s result.

Yan Law made four changes in the Punjab FC lineup. Samuel Shadap, Cavin Lobo, Aser Dipanda Dicka and Himanshu Jangra replace Girik Khosla, Sergio Barboza, Valci Teixeira and Makhan Winkle Chothe.

David Robertson made only one change in the Real Kashmir lineup as Chesterpaul Lyngdoh comes in place of Ritwik Kumar Das.

Punjab FC dominated proceedings and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the first half. But despite all the domination, the hosts were not able to break the defensive solidity of Real Kashmir.

The visitors got the easiest chance of the match to break the deadlock in the 34th minute when Kiran Limbu’s mispass went to Kallum Higginbotham. The British striker tried to lob the ball into an empty net but Eze Kingsley made a timely intercepted and headed the ball away.

The hosts finally took the lead at the stroke of halftime when Dipanda Dicka made a solo run from the counter-attack and exchanged a one-two with Cavin Lobo at the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the net.

Real Kashmir took an attacking approach in the second half as they looked desperate for an equaliser while Punjab FC focused on holding their fort.

The visitors created quite a few chances and dominated the midfield but failed to penetrate in the attacking third thanks to some solid defending by the Punjab backline.

David Robertson’s side could have equalised in the final few seconds of the match when Bazie Armand came close to score from a handshaking distance. Mason Robertson had floated a cross from the right flank and Armand had an empty net in front of him but he failed to keep his header on target.