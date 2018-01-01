I-League 2018-19: Sankarlal Chakraborty - We needed to win at home

Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew considered Mohun Bagan to be a title challenger this season in I-League…

Yuta Kinowaki and Henry Kisekka’s strikes helped Mohun Bagan claim their first home win of the I-League 2018-19 season on Sunday as they beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-0.

On finally winning at home, Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said, “There were chances. Their goalkeeper made three brilliant saves. We knew we needed to be patient and also keep tight defensively. We knew they would commit nine men at the back but we took our chances.

“After the derby, win against Minerva gave us the boost. The changes on the league table are fickle. Yesterday it was different, tomorrow it will be different. We needed to win at home and that's what we have achieved.”

Sankarlal spoke about how fatigue has affected his side. He said, “There is fatigue. We played on 19th, came on 20th and played again on 23rd and will have to on 28th. My boys are fighting.”

Heaping praise on Egyptian midfielder Omar Elhusseiny, the Bagan coach said, “Omar is a class player, he can hold the ball and his vision is impeccable. That's why we got him.”

Aser Dipanda was seen squandering quite a few easy chances tonight but coach Sankarlal is not losing his sleep over that. He said, “Missing goals is bad but there is no guarantee all chances will convert into goals.”

The Green and Maroon boss gave an update on his team’s injury concerns after today’s match. He said, “Sourav Das has a hamstring injury. Yuta Kinowaki has a groin injury. (Aser) Dipanda complained of a collarbone pain at halftime but he still chose to continue. We were dumbfounded regarding what changes to make. But they continued.”

Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew praised Mohun Bagan and suggested that the Kolkata club are surely title contenders. He said, “Mohun Bagan are a good team, they are still the title challengers.”

On today’s match, Alison opined, “Both of our goalkeepers are good, we need to improve our defence. We have to take our chances, we had created some chances in the 2nd half but couldn't capitalise.”