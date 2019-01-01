I-League 2018-19: Gift Raikhan puts down his papers at Aizawl FC

The Manipuri coach submitted his resignation after Aizawl's home defeat to Indian Arrows...

Gift Raikhan has submitted his resignation at Aizawl FC, Goal can confirm.

The manager has decided to step down after Aizawl went down 1-0 to Indian Arrows at their own backyard.

The People's Club has had a disappointing season so far and with just nine points from 11 matches, they stand tenth in the league table.

Raikhan was roped in at the beginning of this season and the coach delivered his first silverware in December when Aizawl won the Mizoram Premier League (MPL). But their fortunes at the national stage continued to dwindle as they have won only twice in 11 encounters.

After ending his playing career with Pune FC, Raikhan had begun his coaching career in 2007 with the Pune-based club's youth development and went on to become the assistant coach of the first team. When Pune FC shut down in 2015, he returned to Manipur and joined NEROCA when the Imphal-based side was plying their trade in I-League's second division and soon, led the team to the top flight with an unbeaten record.

It must be noted that NEROCA had put forth an offer to continue at the club but the coach had turned down the request 'to go on a new adventure in his career and gain more experience elsewhere' as NEROCA CEO Naoba Thangjam had informed Goal earlier.

His stint with Aizawl FC did not meet expectations and the coach has hence decided to resign from his post with immediate effect.