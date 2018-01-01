I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - East Bengal made just one mistake against Real Kashmir

The East Bengal head coach is happy with his team's performance...

East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez was pleased with his team's performance in the 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir on Friday.

Chullova put the ball into his own net in the first half but Joby Justin saved a point after the break.

"I am very happy with the performance of the players. We created many chances during the match," Alejando began. "We don't miss any player, we had a very good match and created a lot of chances and dominated most of the game

."The opponents played very well, they have a good team but we attacked, we just made one mistake where we conceded the goal. But we had a lot of possession so im happy with the performance. In the first half we missed a lot of easy passes but we corrected it and in the second half we had more control over the game."

East Bengal had the chance to join NEROCA and Chennai City at the top of the table with 18 points but a draw means they stay at the fourth position.



"We are working hard every day and in the last five matches we will think about the points table. This team a very good defensive team, hard to break through so I'm very happy with the team. But every team has their strengths so im not focusing on a particular team but back our strengths," Menendez said.

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson is hoping that 18 points is enough for his team to avoid relegation. "Our first aim is to avoid relegation. Maybe 18 points on the board does that," he said.

Analysing his team's performance, he added, " We didn't keep possession. Coming here is a big challenge for the team. Happy with the one point earned.

"The team has shown consistent performance. We might change 1-2 things after the match but I am pretty content. Halfway through, the league table doesn't lie."

Robertson felt that his team can be proud of the result as they were the underdogs in the fixture. "We are underdogs, we knew we had to defend and had to save the point. If the game went 5-10 mins more we could have lost the game. We have a good team and very passionate players."

