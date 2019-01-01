'I know his future' - Mourinho says he's aware of Tottenham playmaker Eriksen's plans

The Dane came off the bench to prise open a tough Brighton defence and allow Spurs to collect three points on Thursday

manager Jose Mourinho says he knows what Christian Eriksen is planning to do in the future, but that it’s the Dane's responsibility to reveal his plans to the public.

The Portuguese was speaking in the wake of the midfielder’s inspirational turn off the bench in a 2-1 comeback win over on Thursday. Eriksen's cute pass over the Albion defence was turned back by Serge Aurier before a cheeky Dele Alli finish sealed all three points for the London side.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, and has rarely been trusted from the start by either Mourinho or predecessor Mauricio Pochettino this campaign. The playmaker is expected to leave north London, having expressed a desire for a new challenge.

His performance against Brighton inevitably brought questions about his long-term plans, with Mourinho keen to stress their close relationship.

“I know his future,” Mourinho told a press conference.

“Or I think I know his future. His communication with me is completely open and honest and we trust each other.

“I know his future but I'm not going to be the one to speak about his future.

“Have to him to speak about his future, when he makes the decision to speak about his future. Not me.”

Eriksen may be in line for a rare start in Spurs’ next game, as Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks each picked up yellow cards which will rule them out of Saturday’s game with Norwich.

The former midfielder was introduced for Winks with a quarter of the game remaining and the scores level, and Mourinho confessed that he needed a player with Eriksen’s qualities.

Article continues below

"My decision is he wants to help us,” the former and boss went on, “that's the reason why when I am in trouble, when I need a player with his qualities, I play him.

“And he was important today. Harry had a yellow card, we needed freshness, vision, fast passing and he was there for us. I'm pleased.”

Tottenham’s win, coupled with Chelsea’s subsequent loss to leaves them just three points out of the final qualification spot for next season’s .