'I hope Neymar comes back' - Rafinha wants to see PSG star back with Barca

Rafinha hopes Neymar returns to to reestablish the "pure magic" of his combination with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his €222 million($250 million/£199 million) move to shook the footballing landscape while breaking a world record in the process.

The Brazilian has since gone on to make 58 appearances for the club while scoring a total of 51 goals across all competitions.

However, while he has helped the club continue domestic success to the tune of two Ligue 1 trophies, a Coupe de and a Coupe de la Ligue, success has been as elusive as ever.

PSG fell to this past season in stunning fashion, as the Red Devils came from behind in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Rafinha, though, would welcome the international, who scored 105 goals during his four seasons at Barca, combining with Messi and Suarez during three of those, back to the club.

"I hope Neymar comes back. He is a great player that would be really good for Barcelona," the midfielder said on Thursday, via Spanish media.

"I have never seen anything like the Messi-Ney-Suarez trident, pure magic. And I hope [Antoine] Griezmann comes, too."

With Griezmann and Neymar potentially arriving, several players – including Rafinha – are linked with moves away from Camp Nou.

Rafinha, who is contracted at Barca until 2020, is a reported target for , but the 26-year-old wants to stay with the champions for the foreseeable future.

"I see myself in Barcelona next season and I will fight to continue," he said.

"I want to play football and Barcelona is my home, I have a contract with the club and I have a lot of confidence."

Even without the likes of Neymar and Griezmann, Barcelona were able to win the La Liga trophy this season, the club's second consecutive title and eighth in the last 10 seasons.

They finished ahead of second-place , who have added Joao Felix this summer while watching the likes of Rodri, Diego Godin and Griezmann depart, as wella s , who have made a number of splashes this summer to sign Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.