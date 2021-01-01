'I have ideas' – Chelsea boss Lampard admits to January transfer plans

The 42-year-old says that there could be some ins and outs in the winter window, but only if the right conditions are in place

boss Frank Lampard admits that he has “ideas” when it comes to the January transfer window, although did hint that the club would have to trim their squad size through sales and loans before they will be in a position to spend.

Blues fans have become accustomed to big-money purchases since the arrival of Roman Abramovic as the club's owner, with the most recent spree seeing Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva added to the ranks.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Lampard conceded that there could be more action with regards to transfers this month, but claims that the size of his squad is such that there is no rush to get any deals over the line.

“I'm not sure at the moment,” the English trainer replied when asked how he saw the January window panning out. “I have ideas. We have a big squad and we have to see if that changes, if there are opportunities for players that aren't playing so much.

“That'll be a conversation between the player and myself and then we'll see if we can strengthen in the right way. But we're not jumping up and down to do so at the moment, my focus this year is purely on work. It's a long month.”

A long month indeed, especially when having to contend with a packed fixture schedule as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic – and things aren't easing up any time soon for Lampard and his side as they next welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City machine to Stamford Bridge.

Asked which of City's deficiencies Chelsea will be targeting on Sunday, Lampard said: “In terms of their weaknesses? I don't see [any]. They are just a very strong outfit, very well managed, they have lots of threats so we will have to focus on ourselves and do our best.

“I'm confident in us as a team. I know that when we play at Stamford Bridge, as well as we can, then we have an opportunity to beat anybody.

“Saying that, City are right at the top, so when we beat them 2-1 after the restart for instance, that was a difficult game that we had to suffer at times because they are such a good possession-based team.

“I'm confident in us, I know we have to be at our best to win because of the level of opposition. But if we're at our best then we can win against any team.”