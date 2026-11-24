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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised Florian Wirtz for his recent performances for the Reds.

"As a number 10 who likes to operate between the lines, you need people making runs in behind the defence. I think he has them in this team now," Gerrard said on the Overlap podcast. He meant Liverpool attackers such as Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz, who have played their part alongside Wirtz in the Reds' recent successes.

Wirtz scored and set up another goal in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, then did the same in the 4-0 win over Manchester United last weekend. "I did say that Wirtz needed to offer more," Gerrard recalled. "But I wasn't one of those ready to write him off and just give up. I had already seen enough before he signed for Liverpool," he added, pointing to Wirtz's strong performances, including those he produced when winning the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in 2025 for a record fee of €125 million and initially struggled during a mixed debut season with the Reds. In recent weeks and months, however, he has found his form and also impressed for Germany in their recent Nations League matches.

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Wirtz has three goals and six assists in 16 competitive appearances for the Anfield side this season. He has now made 50 appearances for Germany, scoring 15 goals.

Liverpool travel to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday before Sunday's derby away to Everton.