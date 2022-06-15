'I had a point to prove' - Igor Stimac after guiding India unbeaten to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Igor Stimac's confirmed that his stay as India coach will depend upon a number of conditions...

India coach Igor Stimac cut a happy figure as his team qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup by winning all the three group stage matches in the final qualifying round in Kolkata.

The Blue Tigers beat Cambodia 2-0, Afghanistan 2-1 and Hong Kong 4-0 to achieve their target of qualifying for the continental tournament.

After their final match against Hong Kong, the Croatian coach said that he had a point to prove to the critics.

What did Igor Stimac say?

“The motivation of the team was Asian Cup qualification and proving those people wrong who thought we aren't good enough. I had a point to prove too," said Stimac after the Hong Kong tie.

"I came here with a big CV and experience and then put myself in a position where some started doubting me. I put myself at risk. It’s easy to be a coach for Arsenal and Manchester City with those players. But to come here and reconstruct the team with expectations from everyone, and teach these boys to do something in 5-6 days! It’s a matter of perspective."

'There will be conditions for me to stay'

The former Croatia national team coach also suggested that there might be a few changes in the offing in the next few months. He also hinted that his continued stay as coach of India might depend on a few factors.

“You will hear things in the next months about changes. There will be things that will come out and there will be conditions for me to stay. Some things must change drastically and I don’t care who is on the opposite side.

"Be it FSDL, AIFF or the government. We represent India and if there are ambitions in the country to think where we can be (in a footballing sense), they must follow our motto.”

He also mentioned that every stakeholder of Indian football must follow a vision if Indian football wants to progress.

He said, “In the future If I'm here, the league must start when I say, for as many days when I think the national team to prepare well. The people in AIFF need to follow my (have the same) thoughts on what the team needs to go up and higher.

"The players who are chosen by us must play in their clubs. We need better communication between clubs and AIFF. I tried my best and had great relationships with the manager of the ISL clubs, but to exchange information with me is important, it’s important to be in connection with club coaches to provide individual working plans for players so that they can improve.

"I hope coaches this year will get more time to work individually with Indian players who need more time to get to the level I want them at.”