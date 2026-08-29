The 18-year-old came on in the 74th minute with the score at 2-0 in place of Konstantinos Karetsas. The Italian did not have long to make an impact, though. Just two and a half minutes later, he went in late on Albert Grönbaek and caught the Hamburg player on the ankle with an outstretched leg. Referee Felix Zwayer did not hesitate for long and duly showed the youngster the red card.

That frustration then spilled over off the pitch as well. In the tunnel area, the attacking player repeatedly hurled a bottle against a wall. One of them struck the BVB crest with full force, of all things. Among Dortmund supporters, that scene is unlikely to have gone down well.

Anton defends Inacio - Matthäus criticises BVB scene

After the final whistle, captain Waldemar Anton nevertheless showed understanding for his team-mate in an interview with Sky. "Those are emotions, my God. That's part of it. I don't think he means it like that. It looks bad, but those are the emotions that come out of you. I'd rather have a player like that who is angry than one who doesn't care." Record international Lothar Matthäus disagreed and criticised: "I think that's even worse than the foul. In the end, it's the logo, and that's not on."

On the foul itself, Anton said: "It is of course a brutal challenge. He is a young player and highly motivated to come on. It starts a little earlier up the pitch. In the second half we got a bit sloppy. It is of course annoying for the lad because he has enormous qualities. To get a red card like that is extremely bitter."

Later, Inacio also received support from coach Niko Kovac. The BVB boss did not want to blame his player for the incident. "He was late, but he doesn't have to go off for that. He catches him, you can give it. I've just come into the dressing room now. The lad was sitting there crying. You can imagine how the boy felt. First red card here as a Bundesliga professional in this stadium. He certainly didn't do the team any favours. You can imagine what goes through a young lad's mind."

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Asked what he then told his player, Kovac replied: "Life goes on. You don't do that on purpose. He has to learn from it. That's what we want. The lad is emotionally invested."

This was only Inacio's second competitive appearance of the current season. The attacking player had already featured in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2). The Italian made his debut for the senior team last season before earning a permanent promotion from the reserve team to the professional squad in the summer.

Saturday did not bring BVB just one sour note. In the league triumph, star new signing Giannis Konstantelias, who scored the goal for 2-0, also had to go off and may have suffered a serious knee injury. BVB's next task comes as early as Tuesday, when they face Hamburg-Eimsbütteler Ballspiel-Club in the first round of the DFB Cup.