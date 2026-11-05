"I feel sorry for him": former Barcelona star reveals the real secret behind the Vinicius crisis

The former Barcelona player spoke about the situation of Brazil's Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star, confirming that he has been suffering greatly for several months.

Vinicius is not enjoying his best spell, and the criticism aimed at his displays has started to pile up. The Brazilian forward looks a world away from the player who used to make the difference, the one who had carved out a reputation as one of the most decisive footballers on the planet.

Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona defender, didn't hold back. He made no secret of his concern over the Brazilian's situation.

Speaking to "RMC" radio, Umtiti said: "I feel sorry for him! He has not been at his best for months. He is struggling in the final touches and squandering many chances. He no longer poses that terrifying presence."

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The former France international hinted that the roots of this decline may trace back to the disappointment he felt after losing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

"He has been greatly affected since he did not win the Ballon d'Or. It is difficult to recover that spark that Vinicius used to have," Umtiti added, convinced the Brazilian has lost much of the quality that once made opponents fear him on the pitch.

Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid player, shares the view that Vinicius is operating well below his usual level.

The Montenegrin reckons the increased competition and pressure are taking a toll, saying: "Previously, he did not have any real competition for his position, but now it exists, and this is clearly showing. He is playing under great pressure, as he wants to be decisive at every moment, and he is currently far removed from his best levels."

Even so, Mijatovic retains faith in the player's ability to bounce back, telling "Cadena Ser" radio: "I think he needs calm. The season is still long, and if he focuses on improving, he can certainly return to being a decisive player once again."

He also suggested that Jose Mourinho may be the right coach to handle this situation.