'I feel right at home here' - De Gea happy to stay at Man Utd as he closes in on a decade with club

The 30-year-old joined in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and has forged a formidable career to celebrate as he approaches 10 years at Old Trafford

David De Gea has reflected on his decade-long tenure between the sticks at , with the veteran goalkeeper admitting that he feels at home at the club and the city after such a long association.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson's watch from in 2011, and he has proceeded to establish himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

The Illescas-raised De Gea was picked as United's successor for Edwin van der Sar and after an initial slow start, has become one of the club's stalwarts.

During his time at Old Trafford, De Gea has also established himself as 's top-choice goalkeeper and enjoyed multiple triumphs with a succession of managers in both domestic and European competition.

Now, the keeper has admitted that he struggles to see his future away from Manchester and cites an increased responsibility gained over the years as key to his development.

“It's wonderful to be here and, to be honest, I feel right at home in Manchester," De Gea told the club's official website.

"I'm still the same person I am today but I'm much more mature now. I was coming to a massive club, [with a] different language, a different culture, everything was different and I matured a great deal.

"I've grown a lot as a player and I'm truly grateful for all these years that I've been here. It's been incredible."

De Gea pointed to United's successes - including a Premier League triumph and success - as well as their setbacks as key to his growth, citing personal rough patches as key to helping him bounce back at points.

“I think you learn from your mistakes, you start to mature and life throws up difficult situations. You learn from them, from the bad times especially, and I think that's life.

“The years have gone by. There have been good times and bad times but I'm doing well now.

“I’m looking forward to the future, which will hopefully bring many more years. Being at a club like this, and at this level for so many years, isn't easy so I'm proud of that."