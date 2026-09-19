Asked in an interview with Movistar whether he watches the biggest clubs on screen, the young Spaniard ruled out the German record champions. He said he would far rather tune in for Real Madrid or PSG, for example.

"To be honest, I really don't like watching Bayern matches. Because in their league I already know that they will always be very dominant," said Yamal, stressing: "Even in the group stage of the Champions League, I don't like watching their matches because they are so dominant. The match against PSG afterwards was great. But in the group stage I don't like watching their matches because they dominate the opponent heavily."

That might sound like criticism at first, but it can also be read as a compliment. Coach Vincent Kompany's team are so dominant that, for Yamal, they are apparently not worth watching. The result, in his eyes, already seems clear beforehand.

Friday gave Bayern another chance to underline that superiority over their domestic rivals. The Munich side steamrollered a hapless Union Berlin 7-0. Michael Olise stole the show with five direct goal involvements, prompting board member for sport Max Eberl to elevate him into the circle of possible Ballon d'Or winners after the final whistle.

How does Harry Kane react to Lamine Yamal's barb?

Harry Kane scored two goals and still found himself dragged into the debate. Yamal sees it differently, however. In his view, the award should "go to the best footballer in the world" and "not go to a player who has scored 80 goals", he also said in the interview in question with Movistar. It was a clear barb aimed at Kane, who had reached 73 goals last season.

Eberl fired back at the remarks coldly: "There has to be campaigning. The best are the players who do not need campaigning." Kane, also asked about the issue after the final whistle, confirmed Eberl's words with a sober answer. "Everyone has the right to speak the way they want. You know me, I prefer to let my performances on the pitch speak for me," said the Englishman.

Union Berlin also weighed in on Yamal's remarks. In a light-hearted social media post, the Iron Ones wrote: "Couldn't this 19-year-old rascal from Barcelona simply have kept his mouth shut? Kane and Olise are really on fire today and proving that they are Ballon d'Or material."