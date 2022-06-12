'I didn’t say anything wrong!' - PSG defender Kimpembe doubles down on contract comments as key talks loom

Amid discussions of a potential exit from Parc des Princes, the France international has sought to clarify matters, but will still give no commitment

Presnel Kimpembe has doubled down on his comments about his Paris Saint-Germain future, with the France international stating that he has not said anything to earn the ire of supporters.

The 26-year-old announced last week that he would discuss his next steps with the incoming management at the Ligue 1 outfit, sparking speculation he was set to move on.

Now, he has sought to shut down suggestions that he will draw a line under his time at Parc des Princes, and says that the matter remains up in the air.

What has Kimpembe said on his previous comments?

"I said that I was reaching 27 years of age and that my next contract would be decisive," Kimpembe sought to clarify to RMC Sport. "I want to be able to know what the project of the club could be.

"I didn’t say anything wrong. I joined the club when I was nine or 10 years old. I think it’s legitimate to ask your club about the future project and what role I am going to be given.

"For now I am focused on the French team and on tomorrow’s match."

What has Kimpembe been forced to defend himself over?

Kimpembe's words come after he hinted at an uncertain future last week away from Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue 1 giants prepare to transition out of the Mauricio Pochettino era and into a new future, with Zinedine Zidane tipped as the likely successor to lead at Parc des Princes.

"Everyone knows the love I have for Paris Saint-Germain," he stated. "It’s reciprocal. I’ll be 27 in August, it’s a key moment in my career.

"I’m waiting to meet with the new management with regard to the club’s project. We’ll have to speak very soon."

