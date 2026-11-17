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Freiburg forward Derry Scherhant has described scoring his first international goal as an unbelievable feeling. Scherhant opened the scoring in Germany's 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

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Scherhant breaks the deadlock in Berlin

Freiburg forward Derry Scherhant wrote his name into the history books during Germany's sensational 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. Breaking the deadlock just before half-time with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner, Scherhant set Jurgen Klopp's side on course for a historic win.

The victory secured first place in Group A2 for Germany, capping off a remarkable night of UEFA Nations League action in Berlin.

Living the ultimate dream

Speaking to ARD after the match, a beaming Scherhant admitted that words could barely capture the surreal nature of scoring his maiden senior goal for his country in such a high-profile fixture.

"It couldn’t have gone any better – I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better. It’s all a bit unbelievable," Scherhant told ARD.

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"It was a lot of fun, and I’m just over-joyed."



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Reflecting further on the surreal moment, Scherhant added: "What can I say? I don't think it could have gone any better. You couldn't have dreamed it any better, truly unbelievable. It was massive fun and I'm just overjoyed."

Rewarding tactical bravery

Scherhant’s opening goal arrived after Joshua Kimmich and the German midfield successfully executed their high-pressing instructions, winning the ball back in dangerous areas. The Freiburg youngster showed incredible composure to convert the chance and give Germany a crucial psychological advantage heading into the break.

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"I was very proud and happy to score the opener," Scherhant added.

Building toward a bright future

With his first international goal secured and a massive 5-0 victory safely in the bag, Scherhant looks set to become a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's evolving squad.

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As Germany transition into a new era and prepare for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March, performances like this underline the exciting depth emerging within the national team setup, capped off by his upcoming birthday plans: "Absolutely, there are. We manifested beforehand that things would go well. We've organized something—a nice dinner with all my friends and family. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it couldn't have gone any better than scoring the 1-0 here in my city. I'm very happy and proud. It's just immense fun playing football with the lads."