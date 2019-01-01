'I could have hurt someone' - Jesus apologises for Copa America final tantrum

The Brazil forward does not believe he should have been sent off against Peru but has said sorry for how he reacted

Gabriel Jesus has apologised for his explosive reaction to his Copa America final red card for .

The forward scored one goal and created another against but, with the scoreline 2-1, he was shown a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Carlos Zambrano.

Jesus subsequently lashed out at a water bottle and the VAR cabin, while he was later pictured crying in the tunnel.

Brazil went on to win 3-1 with a late Richarlison penalty, but Jesus apologised for his actions, while maintaining he should not have been dismissed.

"I want to apologise to the people who were nearby," he said. "It was a moment of anger, right? It was a mixture of emotions and anger, from my point of view, at the red card.

"I could have hurt someone and I'm glad I didn't. I was wanting to help the team and that moment could have hurt.

"We were winning, playing a good game, and the referee makes the wrong decision. But I need to grow up, too.

"I do not want to shut people up, I do not want any of this. I am aware of my quality, my football, what brought me here today. Criticism, as well as praise, will come at all times.

"I give my maximum on the field, knowing that sometimes things take other routes but I'm happy with the tournament. From the first day in camp, everyone was happy, focused."

Gremio forward had opened the scoring after only six minutes in what was expected to be an easy night for Brazil.

But Peru, chasing their first title in 44 years, scored a penalty just before half-time, Paolo Guerrero tucking home after Thiago Silva's handball.

Article continues below

Although Peru were dreaming, it didn't last long as it was Jesus who scored within two minutes.

The Manchester City star capped off a lovely move to finish just inside the box.

Peru saw a glimmer of hope after the controversial red card with 20 minutes to go, but Brazil sealed the win with a late penalty of their own by 's Richarlison.