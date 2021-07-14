The Red Devils could have refused to release the two players but the coach acknowledges it will be an important experience for them

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he could not "stand in the way" of Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo representing Ivory Coast at the Olympics this year.

United could have refused to let the players compete in the tournament because as an Under-23 competition, the Olympics is not part of FIFA's official calendar.

But Solskjaer accepts that playing at the Games is a boyhood dream and believes it will be an important experience for the pair.

What has been said?

He told United's website: "I think everyone, when they grow up, watches the Olympics and can see Usain Bolt or Ryan Giggs. I saw him play in the Olympics [for Great Britain in 2012]!

"When your country calls you up, I think I can’t stand in the way of that boyhood dream being fulfilled.

"Of course, Eric is over-age but I think they can see the value of him and that’s why they brought him in.

"Amad is a young, exciting prospect. It’ll be good to see them. It’ll be their pre-season but they’ve got to come back with a medal. We need a nice feel about the place when they come back!"

When do the Olympics begin?

The first men's football matches at the Tokyo 2020 Games will be played on July 22.

Ivory Coast have been drawn in Group D with Brazil, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The African nation will begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia, followed by a match with Brazil on July 25 before taking on Germany three days later.

