'I am very happy in Florence' – Kouame talks down Wolverhampton Wanderers speculation

The Ivorian forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League side, albeit, he is delighted to remain with the Purple One

Fiorentina star Christian Kouame has denied speculation about a likely move to Premier League outfit, stating he is happy at the Italian elite division side.

The Cote d’Ivoire international endured a tough 2020-21 Italian elite division campaign – scoring once in 33 league outings for the Stadio Artemio Franchi outfit.

Despite a below-par season, the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Wolves. In a chat with BBC Sport , the striker claimed he is not aware of the rumours in the Italian media.

"I have heard of it too, but my agent didn't say anything to me really," Kouame said.

"I have just put a strange year behind me, I know I could have done more and I am very happy in Florence.

"Everyone welcomed me with open arms; the city is beautiful and my wife and son are here with me. The club will have to tell me they don't need me anymore, otherwise, I am happy to stay.

"One day in the future I would like to play in another country though."

On the international scene, the former Genoa player will be aiming to impress national team selectors in a bid to make the squad for the Tokyo Olympics in June.

"When I injured my knee and returned to Italy and underwent surgery, I was so sad to leave my teammates behind," he continued.

"We all want to take part in the tournament. The Olympics are a unique event and an opportunity which normally comes up once in a lifetime."

"We have been drawn in a group with Brazil, Germany and Saudi Arabia, we know it won't be easy but we want to prove ourselves.

"I have spoken to Junior Traore from (Italian club) Sassuolo, we are good friends.

"We will meet at the training camp and hope together for a call-up for Tokyo. I also know (Manchester United's) Amad Diallo, he's also a very good player; any good player is welcome because we need everyone's help!"