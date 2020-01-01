'I am over the moon they have Lampard', says former Chelsea youth coach Viveash

There is joy watching Frank Lampard's youth revolution for the former coach at Cobham, who admits disappointment helps fuel his ambitions in the game

There was little explanation in public when former Under-18s, U19s and U23s coach Adi Viveash left two-and-a-half years ago, after delivering two FA Youth Cups, two UEFA Youth League and many other triumphs for an academy that has risen to the top of world football.

Players he coached in the youth set-up - like Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen - are now showing they are ready for first-team duties at the highest level.

Former technical director Michael Emenalo praised "the quality of his work" and his "outstanding achievements" in a one-paragraph statement and Joe Edwards, now Frank Lampard's assistant coach was promoted in his place.

The events that saw Viveash leave Chelsea will remain the most painful of his career until he finally retires from coaching. That's not to say he isn't grateful for what Chelsea allowed him to become. He thinks his current club Coventry City will get a better coach due to the fallout at Cobham.

"The way things ended for me at Chelsea was certainly a shock," Viveash said in an hour-long interview with Goal. "It shows that you can do as good of a job as you think you can and then someone taps you on the shoulder and say that's enough.

"I think that hardens you, changes you and I think nothing can be as bad as that felt. I will always have a bit of regret at the way it ended on my part. There's also regret on other people's parts but I look at myself about certain things.

"In the times between jobs, you soul search yourself. If you want to improve, that's what you have to do. I have done a lot of that and Coventry are reaping the rewards of that and getting a better skill set from me than I had before.

"I will always be respectful of the role the academy had on me and the people at Chelsea in that building. I worked with some exceptional players and I was very fortunate. I have a good relationship still with a lot of them.

"It was a good time in my life. Reading was the biggest club I had played at as a player and Swindon made the Premier League but Chelsea felt like another level even in the academy.

"You do feel like a pawn in a massive industry and there was a big weight in the younger coaches behind me with some of them progressing to the first team. They wanted to make that change.

"In hindsight, you think you did a good job, worked tremendously hard and you gave your life to the role which is what it needs. If a youth player plays for the first team, then only one person picks them and that's the manager.

"My argument has always been with the coaches that there have been a lot of players good enough for many years. I am over the moon that they have Frank Lampard as manager after he has trusted people.

"I look back fondly when I think of the players, who are not just in Chelsea's first team, who are playing at the top level from my time. Maybe they are playing at a level below what's right for them but we take great pride in the work we did with them.

"It was a fascinating time and I learned a lot about myself. There's a lot of politics to deal with. It is a big club; you learn how to manage yourself, your strengths and weaknesses. I take it into my next role. Whatever happens in the future, I still feel quite lucky."

Viveash worked his way up from being a driver for now-Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke as a 12-year-old to winning Youth Cups and the first UEFA Youth League in the club's history. April 13 marks the five-year anniversary of that first Youth League success in 2015.

The likes of Nathan Ake, Jeremie Boga and Nathaniel Chalobah were immensely talented but there was frustration among some at the club that players had to leave Chelsea to really kick-start their careers.

Having spent nine years in the system, Viveash thinks managers like Jose Mourinho, who gave few chances to youth players, deserve sympathy for not bringing through talent with world-class players already at their disposal.

Although, he adds, giving game-time to one or two could have made a huge difference to selling the Chelsea dream to prospects in seasons gone by.

"I have respect for what Lampard is doing and trusting these players is amazing and it has left the academy buzzing with more work to do. Still, Jose Mourinho has six of the world's best players at that time, so there's that point too.

"Let's not forget that Chelsea's greats are still the greats now. They were in their prime back then and winning everything including the in 2012. Josh McEachran, Jeffrey Bruma from Dermot Drummy's team, God rest his soul, I expected some of them would make it, but they didn't.

"It goes back through the decade of unrivalled and incredible success in the academy. Winning is incredible for a player's development. Especially at Chelsea because if you get in the team, you have to win.

"So, that's an important part but I do have a little bit on the other side thinking we had Petr Cech, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard himself. These guys were world class and it left it difficult for the kids to get in past them.

"Still, it needed to be made achievable and I think it was frustrating because it didn't feel achievable. It should feel achievable. I think now that Frank hasn't given any pardons to anyone. He has made it achievable if he sees the right things.

"I can't speak for Frank, I coached him a few times and spoke to him a few times, but I just see he was a world class footballer. He was tremendously driven, worked so hard on his game, on his own or in a group setting and I think he enjoys working hard.

"I think he likes the boys from the academy because they work hard and feel the club. I am sure if they didn't take their chance then he wouldn't give them another one. Now, Chelsea's first team with all due respect doesn't have the level of the player that it had from that period. You have to be honest about that."

The world-class set-up at Cobham turned out the players that are now getting unprecedented chances under Lampard and it also continues to create the next generation of coaches, with Edwards and Jody Morris now working alongside Lampard with the first team.

Brendan Rodgers is achieving success at after coming out of the Chelsea academy, while Paul Clement has worked with Carlo Ancelotti at and and coached in the Premier League with .

Steve Holland is now Gareth Southgate's right-hand man for and these are the role models for Viveash, who is working as Mark Robins' assistant at Coventry.

The Sky Blues are top of League One with a five-point cushion and a game in hand. Promotion, if and when the season finishes, would see the former youth coach move one step closer to his ultimate dream - to coach in the Premier League. Success has been hard-fought and Viveash admits that moving to a League Two club, albeit a big one, initially felt like a step-down.

"I got a call from Mark Robins because sadly his number two Steve Taylor had been taken seriously ill," he said. "I had just come back from a holiday in and I didn't want to go in at that time to work.

"I had an offer from Coventry, then in League Two, after being with some of the best young players in Europe. I also wasn't sure how I could help him. Then, I looked at the squad and saw they had players who are usually playing at a higher level.

"I said I would come in for a few days and have a look. I had played with Mark at Walsall for a year but it is not like we are close friends. It was a frank and honest conversation about how I could help him.

"I needed a lot of things to change because the way I trained on the grass was a long way away from how they worked. That's with respect to League Two players, but he was open to how that change might work.

"We are two-and-a-half years down the line of the process and the trust grows the more you work with each other. Now, he has a lot of trust in me to implement his ideas on the training ground which I enjoy.

"The goal is to get back to the Championship. If we are playing in Coventry again, we deserve to be there. It is a big club in terms of fans but not stature because it has sadly had so many problems behind the scenes for the last decade.

"I haven't been through it all but I have seen behind the scenes some of the difficulties. There are very dedicated staff and it is their club and it would be nice for them for it to settle especially if we get back to Coventry getting crowds of 25,000 or 30,000 in the Championship.

"There is potential and the manager deserves tremendous credit for galvanising the public and players to become one and create an identity. They see players fighting for the shirt and they get it. I have really enjoyed this season because we play exceptional football and we are winning.

"That's what you want. I found this difficult since moving from Chelsea. Winning at Chelsea in an academy is important and development here is important. But, the winning in Chelsea is for tomorrow and here it is today. You develop in defeat but as a manager, you can't have too many defeats. That's difficult and I won't get used to it."

As a player, Viveash achieved promotion to the Premier League in 1993 with Swindon Town under player-manager Glenn Hoddle who would then go on to manage Chelsea.

He started on the bench for the Premier League minnows that season but then broke his leg before seeing his side get relegated. The dream of playing at the top level was taken away and Viveash hopes to achieve more as a coach than he did as a player.

A job in the Premier League might follow one day, and, similarly to his youth players he has coached, that desire to get to the top is what drives him to improve.

"I wasn't quick enough to play in the Premier League," Viveash added of his playing career. "I broke my leg when Swindon got in the Premier League in the October in the reserves and I sat on the bench in the early games. It is one of my biggest regrets that I didn't play in the Premier League.

"I still have burning ambitions to achieve in the game. I would like to get back to the level I was working at but probably in a senior setting. I didn't play in the Premier League or get to coach in it at Chelsea. I didn't get that final step into the first team there for whatever reason.

"Maybe in the future, there's an opportunity for me to get in the Premier League coaching at a different club. If I was able to achieve that, then I would be extremely happy with my life in football. I have been very fortunate that it has provided me with a wonderful life and living for many years and long may it continue."