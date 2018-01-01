Live Scores
African All Stars

'I am Koulibaly' - African stars stand up for Napoli defender after racist abuse

The continent's stars have taken to social media to condemn racism in a show of solidarity for the Senegal international who was a victim at San Siro

African players including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah have shown support to Kalidou Koulibaly after he was allegedly racially abused in Wednesday’s Serie A fixture.

The Senegal international was a subject of monkey chants from the fans in an encounter that Inter Milan won 1-0 courtesy of Lautaro Martinez's last-gasp effort.

Koulibaly was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the closing stages of the tie for sarcastically clapping for the referee, immediately after he got his first warning.

However, in the spirit of togetherness, African stars joined their colleagues including Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany and Mauro Icardi to condemn the act.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Say no to racism ✊🏿✊✊🏼✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾

A post shared by Salif Sané Compte Officiel (@doudou_salouf) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Super proud of you bro @kkoulibaly26 #respect #saynotoracism

A post shared by Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (@simy_official_99) on

Non rasisme ❤️❤️🇸🇳 Je suis koulibaly 💪🏻🦍

A post shared by Mbaye diagne 🔟king 🦍 (@mbaye09) on

