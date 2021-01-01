'I always get food!' - Solskjaer's son defends Man Utd boss after war of words with Mourinho

Noah Solskjaer says he "laughed a lot" after his father's analogy following the Red Devils' 3-1 win at Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah has jumped to the defence of the Manchester United boss after his war of words with Jose Mourinho, insisting "I always get food".

Solskjaer engaged in a verbal sparring match with the Tottenham head coach after watching his side pick up a 3-1 victory in north London on Sunday.

The Norwegian's comments on Son Heung-min's first-half theatrics, which ultimately led to a United goal being disallowed, prompted Mourinho to criticise his managerial counterpart in a post-match press conference.

What did Solskjaer say?

Scott McTominay was penalised for flicking an arm into Son's face in the build-up to Edinson Cavani's goal, with the referee eventually chalking the effort off after consulting his VAR monitor.

Despite replays showing that there was minimal contact, Son writhed around on the ground for three minutes before being awarded the free kick, leaving Solskjaer baffled.

"If my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food," the United manager told Sky Sports after the game.

How did Mourinho respond?

"Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because as a father you have always to feed your kids, doesn’t matter what they do," Mourinho said in rebuttal.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids you steal. I’m very, very disappointed. With me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese.

"I have told Ole already what I think about his comments."

What has Noah Solskjaer said?

Noah Solskjaer, who started his professional career in Norway with Kristiansund last year, has spoken to his local newspaper Tidens Krav about his father's clash with Mourinho.

"Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too," said the 20-year-old. "I always get food, I can assure everyone about that."

Pressed on his reaction to Mourinho's defence of Son, Noah added: "I have never been lying down the way Son did.

"Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost."

What's next?

Solskjaer is now preparing his players for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Granada, which will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Mourinho's Tottenham are back in Premier League action a day later, with a crucial trip to Everton on the cards.

