Hyderabad FC: All you need to know about Australian forward Joel Chianese

Goal takes a look at the career of A-League veteran...

One of Hyderabad FC's marquee signing this season is Joel Chianese who is expected to lead their lines in the upcoming season of the (ISL).

The Nizams have got a new manager in Manuel Roca to lead them after a disappointing debut season. They have made wholesale changes to the squad and have roped in six new foreigners.

Chianese is a versatile forward who can slot in anywhere in the front three.

Let's take a closer look at the forward who has immense experience of playing in the A-League.

Jersey Number: 7

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Joel Chianese is a product of the Sydney FC academy. He joined their developmental set up in 2008 and was handed a professional contract in 2011.

He made his senior debut in an AFC match as a substitute for Hirofumi Moriyasu in a 0–3 loss against Kashima Antlers at home. In his A-League debut, he ended up on the losing side as well since Newcastle Jets humiliated Sydney FC 5-2 at home.

Although he made just nine appearances in his first season he scored six goals. He even scored a brace in the final against Wellington Phoenix but his two goals were not enough to avert a defeat. He remained with Sydney FC till 2014 and scored 11 goals in A-League.

NPL, Malaysia and return to

After Chianese was released by Sydney FC, he joined National Premier League NSW side Sydney United. Meanwhile, he had also tried his luck in 's League One side Swindon Town. He scored twice in a friendly against Cheltenham Town but that was not enough to impress Swindon boss Mark Cooper.

He came back to Australia but could not put his best foot forward at Sydney United and made only eight appearances in that campaign, scoring two goals.

He signed for Auckland City in 2015 but the management could not register him in time for the Oceania Club Championship and in a quick turn of events, he was sold to Sabah FA of Malaysia. He settled down quickly in his new surroundings and scored seven goals in 14 appearances.

In 2016, he joined Negeri Sembilan FA where he continued his rich vein of form as he netted 10 times in 15 matches. Yet, he was let go before Malaysian Cup. After spending two years in Malaysia, he returned to Australia to join Perth Glory.

Upon his return to familiar surroundings, he made 23 appearances but scored only two goals. The 2018-19 season was his most fruitful campaign for Perth Glory as he was involved in nine goals in 28 matches and guided his side to A-League Premiership.

After his contract ended after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, he decided to take a fresh challenge and joined Hyderabad FC in ISL.