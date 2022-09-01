Hyderabad 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Anselm Noronha|
Bart Ogbeche Hyderabad ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 8 play-offsISL
HyderabadIndian Super League

The defending champions have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Hyderabad will begin their title defence in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a home tie against former champions Mumbai City on October 9.

Manolo Marquez's side will then take on NorthEast United on the road before returning home for a face off against Bengaluru. Their October run of fixtures ends with a clash against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The Nizams will be looking to become the first team to defend the ISL championship and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start.

GOAL brings you Hyderabad's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Hyderabad Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 9, 2022

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs Mumbai City

Oct 13, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

Oct 22, 2022

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

Oct 29, 2022

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs FC Goa

Nov 5, 2022

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs Odisha

Nov 12, 2022

5:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

Nov 19, 2022

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

Nov 26, 2022

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad

Dec 3, 2022

5:30pm

Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad

Dec 9, 2022

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs East Bengal

Dec 23, 2022

7:30pm

Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

Dec 29, 2023

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs NorthEast United

Jan 5, 2023

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Hyderabad

Jan 12, 2023

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

Jan 20, 2023

7:30pm

East Bengal vs Hyderabad

Feb 4, 2023

5:30pm

Mumbai City vs Hyderabad

Feb 10, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs Hyderabad

Feb 14, 2023

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 18, 2023

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur

Feb 26, 2023

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad

All times IST

Editors' Picks