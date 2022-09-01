Hyderabad 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The defending champions have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Hyderabad will begin their title defence in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a home tie against former champions Mumbai City on October 9.

Manolo Marquez's side will then take on NorthEast United on the road before returning home for a face off against Bengaluru. Their October run of fixtures ends with a clash against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The Nizams will be looking to become the first team to defend the ISL championship and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start.

GOAL brings you Hyderabad's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Hyderabad Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture Oct 9, 2022 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Mumbai City Oct 13, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Hyderabad Oct 22, 2022 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Oct 29, 2022 5:30pm Hyderabad vs FC Goa Nov 5, 2022 5:30pm Hyderabad vs Odisha Nov 12, 2022 5:30pm Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad Nov 19, 2022 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters Nov 26, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad Dec 3, 2022 5:30pm Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad Dec 9, 2022 7:30pm Hyderabad vs East Bengal Dec 23, 2022 7:30pm Bengaluru vs Hyderabad Dec 29, 2023 7:30pm Hyderabad vs NorthEast United Jan 5, 2023 7:30pm FC Goa vs Hyderabad Jan 12, 2023 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin Jan 20, 2023 7:30pm East Bengal vs Hyderabad Feb 4, 2023 5:30pm Mumbai City vs Hyderabad Feb 10, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs Hyderabad Feb 14, 2023 7:30pm Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Feb 18, 2023 5:30pm Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur Feb 26, 2023 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad

All times IST