Hyderabad 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Hyderabad will begin their title defence in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a home tie against former champions Mumbai City on October 9.
Manolo Marquez's side will then take on NorthEast United on the road before returning home for a face off against Bengaluru. Their October run of fixtures ends with a clash against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.
The Nizams will be looking to become the first team to defend the ISL championship and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start.
GOAL brings you Hyderabad's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.
Hyderabad Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
🗓️ Our #HeroISL fixtures are out!— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 1, 2022
Can't wait to be in action, with you, at Gachibowli... 💪#మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 9, 2022
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
Oct 13, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
Oct 22, 2022
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Oct 29, 2022
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs FC Goa
Nov 5, 2022
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs Odisha
Nov 12, 2022
5:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
Nov 19, 2022
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Nov 26, 2022
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad
Dec 3, 2022
5:30pm
Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
Dec 9, 2022
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs East Bengal
Dec 23, 2022
7:30pm
Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
Dec 29, 2023
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Jan 5, 2023
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Hyderabad
Jan 12, 2023
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Jan 20, 2023
7:30pm
East Bengal vs Hyderabad
Feb 4, 2023
5:30pm
Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
Feb 10, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs Hyderabad
Feb 14, 2023
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Feb 18, 2023
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur
Feb 26, 2023
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad
All times IST