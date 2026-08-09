Hussein Kharja: selfish Europe fears losing its dominance, and Infantino does not deserve the attacks

Former Morocco international Hicham Kharja, FIFA's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, has thrown his weight firmly behind Gianni Infantino, backing the FIFA president to the hilt amid the criticism and pressure of recent weeks.

Speaking to the Moroccan platform "SOCCER212" about reports that he could take over the presidency of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Kharja said: "I have one thing to say: today we have the best president the federation has ever known. Fouzi Lekjaa is someone I hold in great esteem and deep respect, and I have very good relations with him."

He continued: "I wish him every success, and I hope with all my heart that he stays at the head of the federation. He is someone I respect greatly, and above all he is extremely competent. It is difficult to find a president capable of carrying out such work."

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Turning to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Kharja said: "In all honesty, everyone who was waiting for the chance to criticise the tournament, as happened previously with Qatar 2022, just so they could criticise, got it completely wrong. As for the attendance and the enthusiasm of the crowds, despite the fierce criticism of ticket prices or the cost of travel, the stadiums were filled to the last seat, whether in Canada, Mexico or the United States."

He added: "Many said that the United States is not a football nation, and that FIFA was heading towards failure. In the end, this tournament silenced all the criticism, just as Qatar did two years ago. Hats off to the organisation, to the three host nations and to FIFA. Everything was a success, in spite of those who were only waiting for a slip-up."

The attack on Infantino

Addressing the criticism aimed at Infantino recently, Kharja said: "First, things must be put in context. The president comes with a proposal for each federation. He presents his project, and every federation has the right to say yes or no. This is not an obligation in any way, contrary to what they are trying to convince us of. He proposes, and they decide. I see no problem at all."

He continued: "Unfortunately, all his critics rushed to jump on this piece of information to attack the project. I find this deeply unnatural. People imagine that it is easy to find funding to help the federations, but they are mistaken. The president, thanks to his networks and relationships, simply tried to bring in funding for federations that had the choice of signing or not."

He went on: "What I want to say today is that, since his election in 2016, the work carried out by president Infantino and FIFA must be praised. The president is seeking to globalise football and make it truly global. And this is the real crux of the problem: this openness bothers a certain part of the world, especially Europe."

Kharja pressed on: "For these small nations, which struggle to organise themselves, to be able to compete with the giants of football tomorrow, this bothers some people. And this is exactly what we saw at the last World Cup: more modest teams came to upset the balance against the major nations."

"Europe feels threatened"

The former Morocco international added: "The real problem is that Europe feels threatened. It sees football progressing on the other continents. Today, as a Moroccan, I see it clearly: dual-nationality youngsters who were born and trained in Europe choose to play for Morocco, for their country of origin. And this too bothers Europe, which selfishly looks only to its own interests."

He continued: "All those who attack Infantino come essentially from Europe. They are afraid of this coming competition, they are afraid of the collapse of their dominance, and they want to remain the sole masters of football. But no: football belongs to everyone."

On his relationship with the FIFA president, he said: "Because I have had the chance to know Gianni Infantino personally and to accompany him daily, I see the person he is. I can assure you that he does not deserve any of these unjust attacks at all. Frankly, he does not deserve any of the bad things said about him."

Infantino's sporting adviser went on: "Do you know how many private actors fund the European leagues, even at club level? And here there is no scandal for them, no one asks where the money comes from. But the moment Infantino wants to bring in money to fund football across the whole world, here they cry out? This is pure hypocrisy. They want to forbid FIFA from what they allow themselves. It is only Europe that is afraid that its dominance will slip away from it."



