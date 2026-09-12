The former Dortmund player struck in the 72nd minute with a superb long-range shot to make it 1-1, and that is how it stayed. His celebration drew even more attention than the goal itself. First he cupped his ears in front of the Strasbourg fans, as if to say "I can't hear you!". Then Brunner made a one-handed gesture as though he were cutting his throat, again towards the home supporters.

Loud boos and insults from the stands had gone before it, as Brunner later explained.





"They spoke about my family, about my mother, about my father. I could see them," the 20-year-old said in the mixed zone, according to L'Equipe. "After the goal, the emotions were intense, especially after a goal like that. I did not want to be disrespectful. It happened in the heat of the moment. I would not say that I regret it, but that was not the message I wanted to convey. It was misunderstood. What I wanted to say was: 'What a goal, it's over.'"

Could Paris Brunner face punishment for the gesture? Situation unclear

Any sanction now depends on whether the referee includes the incident in his match report. The German striker got away without punishment on the pitch.

By Saturday evening, AS Monaco were top of the table with ten points from four matches. Brunner has scored three of Monaco's six goals this season. The forward came through at Borussia Dortmund and in 2023 became both world and European champion with Germany's Under-17s. He never made the breakthrough with Dortmund's senior team, though, and instead moved to Monaco in the summer of 2024. This summer, he finally appears to have made his sporting breakthrough in the Principality. But now his celebration is causing a stir.