Liverpool confirmed the signing of France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, a huge deal that strengthens the attack and hands coach Andoni Iraola fresh options before the summer window slams shut.

The move ends a long-running saga of negotiations between the two clubs.

Barcola arrives after three seasons in Paris, where he made 152 appearances across all competitions, scored 39 goals and set up 37 more. He also helped the French giants to a clutch of trophies, including the Champions League.

Few of Liverpool's summer additions carry the weight of this one. The team badly needed more firepower out wide after Mohamed Salah's exit and the injury to Hugo Ekitike.

Weeks of talks preceded the breakthrough. PSG initially dug in for around £145 million to let the player go, before the two parties settled on a deal worth up to £123 million.