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MusialaIMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
Nino Duit

Translated by

Huge concern for Jamal Musiala! Bayern Munich star collapses on the pitch again

Bundesliga
Club Friendlies
FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich
FC Heidenheim
Bayern Munich
J. Musiala

As in the friendly against RB Leipzig, Jamal Musiala also collapsed on the pitch against 1. FC Heidenheim - and once again had to go off early.

Vincent Kompany sent Musiala on for Isamel Saibari in the 61st minute against Heidenheim. Just six minutes later, the 23-year-old went down in midfield. Players from both sides immediately formed a circle around him and emergency doctors rushed onto the pitch.

Following a short pause in treatment, Musiala got back to his feet and, supported by a member of staff, staggered towards the touchline looking dazed. After a few metres, he turned around and then disappeared down the tunnel on the opposite side. The fans chanted his name.

Musiala had already collapsed after a spell of weakness shortly before the end of Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1). He was absent from the team presentation at the Campus on Monday after an individual session. His involvement against Heidenheim on Tuesday therefore came as something of a surprise.

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