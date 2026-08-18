Vincent Kompany sent Musiala on for Isamel Saibari in the 61st minute against Heidenheim. Just six minutes later, the 23-year-old went down in midfield. Players from both sides immediately formed a circle around him and emergency doctors rushed onto the pitch.

Following a short pause in treatment, Musiala got back to his feet and, supported by a member of staff, staggered towards the touchline looking dazed. After a few metres, he turned around and then disappeared down the tunnel on the opposite side. The fans chanted his name.

Musiala had already collapsed after a spell of weakness shortly before the end of Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1). He was absent from the team presentation at the Campus on Monday after an individual session. His involvement against Heidenheim on Tuesday therefore came as something of a surprise.