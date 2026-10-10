The 40-year-old took what looked like a harmless backpass from Luis Diaz straight after the goal-kick, but pushed the ball a touch too far in front of him. He then tried to let the advancing Robin Fellhauer run past with a slightly casual chip, only to hit him in the back. The rebound dropped straight into the Augsburg player's path and he calmly rolled it into the empty net.

By the time the ball crossed the line, the scoreboard clock showed just eight seconds. The Bild newspaper, meanwhile, reports a hand-timed 8.4 seconds. That means Fellhauer scored the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. Karim Bellarabi of Bayer Leverkusen and Kevin Volland of TSG Hoffenheim had previously shared the record at nine seconds each.

Everything points to Neuer being in the final season of his career. In recent weeks and months, he had repeatedly hinted at his retirement. His successor as the long-standing number one will probably be Jonas Urbig, who, as in the previous season, is expected to get regular playing time to make the transition easier for him.

Bundesliga: the fastest goals in history