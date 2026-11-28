Share Follow GOAL on Google

Fulham have been dealt a major injury blow with Oscar Bobb expected to be out until the new year with a groin injury. The Norway international has started every Premier League game for Alvaro Arbeloa's side this season, but is now set to miss Sunday's clash with Bournemouth and could sit out as many as 11 further matches, including the busy festive programme.

Advertisement

Bobb set for spell on the sidelines

Bobb is expected to be out until the new year after suffering a groin injury, in a serious setback for Fulham. According to the Evening Standard, the winger is set to miss Sunday's home clash with Bournemouth and could sit out as many as 11 further matches, which would rule him out of the entire festive period.

The 23-year-old has started all 11 of Fulham's league games this season and provided an assist in their surprise 1-1 draw at his former club Manchester City last time out. Fulham will play every few days between late December and early January, making his absence even more costly.

A long history of fitness problems

Injury problems are nothing new for the Norwegian, who has spent more than his fair share of time out injured in recent years. He was carrying a hamstring injury when he joined Fulham from City last year, which delayed his debut by nearly two months.

Before that, he broke his leg in training in August 2024, an injury that kept him out until the following February. His latest injury is a cruel blow after he had established himself as one of the first names on Arbeloa's team sheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arbeloa loses key man at the worst time

The untimely loss is a real headache for Arbeloa, who has finally got Fulham firing after failing to win any of his first six league games in charge. They are now on a five-match unbeaten run, which includes draws with Aston Villa, Newcastle and City.

Bobb's absence could open the door for Kevin, the Brazilian winger who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk as the club's record signing last season but has made only five league appearances this term. Arbeloa has also had to fend off interest in captain Calvin Bassey ahead of January.

Bournemouth up next for Fulham

Fulham host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and Arbeloa must now find a way to keep their unbeaten run going without one of his most influential players through the busiest part of the season.