Huge blow for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold ruled out for up to four weeks

The right-back is facing a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, with James Milner and Rafael Camacho the likely candidates to replace him

Liverpool's defensive problems have suffered a further blow with Trent Alexander-Arnold due to miss up to four weeks with a knee injury, Goal understands.

The right-back had injured his ankle in the warm-up prior to the 1-0 win over Brighton although was able to play through the pain and complete the full 90 minutes.

He now faces around three to four weeks on the sidelines due to a separate knee issue, however, and is likely to miss games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

The Reds will undoubtedly be hoping he will be available in time for their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich, with the first leg scheduled for February 19.

Jurgen Klopp had already been hit hard by various injuries to his defence, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip having all been sidelined in the 2018-19 campaign.

Matip, however, was an unused substitute at Brighton and could be in contention to start the meeting with Palace on Saturday, while Lovren, and midfielder Adam Lallana, are due back in training later this week.

With Nathaniel Clyne having been loaned out to Bournemouth and Gomez not due back until February, Klopp will likely look at using either James Milner or Rafael Camacho as cover at right-back.

Fabinho is another option, having played in that position during his time with Monaco.

The injury to Alexander-Arnold, who has already been sidelined with a foot injury this season, does represent a significant blow to the Reds as they try to maintain their Premier League title charge and with the Bayern clash on the horizon.

Article continues below

The England full-back has emerged as Klopp's first choice in that position, especially since Gomez's injury, playing the full 90 minutes in the club's last four league matches.

He was rested for the FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves, with Camacho, who has seen a January loan exit blocked by the club after interest from Sporting CP, given an opportunity at right-back at Molineux.

Liverpool are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City successfully cutting the gap at the top following their 3-0 win over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.