'It will be amazing to see everybody... we miss the screams' - Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson Odoi is anticipating the return of fans to cheer the players on in the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

The United Kingdom lifted restrictions on large outdoor events in July, and as a result, fans will be allowed to get to stadiums to cheer their respective teams.

The Blues' fans will have a taste of what they have been missing when the club host Tottenham Hotspur on August 4 in the Mind Series match with the league starting 10 days later.

"It will be amazing to see everybody, we have all missed the crowd. Every time someone scores a goal there is no crowd to celebrate and you miss the screams and shouts every time something happens," Hudson-Odoi told the club's official portal.

"When we see the crowd back, especially after winning the Champions League, we’re going to be delighted to show the trophy to them. Hopefully, when we get there it’s a game where we go out all guns blazing and win the game."

In the latter stages of last season, 10,000 fans were allowed into Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea play Leicester and the number doubled in the FA Cup final against the same opponent.

During the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, 60,000 fans attended and the youngster has explained how it felt.

"I think I watched every single game at the Euros and England did really well to get to the final," Hudson-Odoi continued.

"Obviously it was unfortunate that they lost the game but they did really well, it was a good tournament to watch as well.

"I loved the atmosphere, fans coming back gives you more of a buzz watching it. The crowd makes the game sometimes, when the atmosphere is high everybody on the pitch is high as well, and when you are creating chances and scoring goals on the pitch the whole crowd makes it even better."

The 20-year-old is hoping to be regularly involved as the European champions hope to challenge for the league title.