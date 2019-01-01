Hudson-Odoi & Loftus-Cheek will become world superstars, says Emerson Palmieri

The Blues full-back has given his backing to two emerging stars, as his side battle to qualify for the Champions League with fresh blood

Emerson Palmieri has given his backing to two team-mates, stating that they can become among the best players in the world, as Maurizio Sarri shuffles his pack late into the Premier League season.

Sarri has begun to change his favoured starting eleven, opting to blood local stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - having been under pressure from fans to do so - and continue his club's fight to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's .

Like the two home-grown stars, Emerson has had four league starts in a row as he successfully wrestled the left-back spot from Marcos Alonso. And the -born Italian believes that his two young team-mated have a bright future not only at Chelsea, but on the world stage.

"Ruben, for me, will become one of the most important footballers in the world because he’s a central midfielder who has everything," Emerson told Chelsea's matchday programme ahead of their game against .

"He is quick, he knows how to defend and attack, and he is becoming a very important modern midfielder. He is a great player who will become even better."

The international then turned his attention to 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi, whose future remains in the balance after multiple offers from although the Stamford Bridge club has resisted all approaches from the side.

And Emerson thinks that it won't be long before Hudson-Odoi is not considered just a wonderkid, but an established performer.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi, the same," he added. "For me, Callum is the future of Chelsea. He has already demonstrated at this age - at 18 - that he is very strong, and he has done it at Chelsea, which is a great team.

"For me, within two or three years, he will be at the top of his game."

Hudson-Odoi is now the youngest player to play in three consecutive league games for the Blues, as his appearance against at Anfield, aged 18 years 158 days, set a new record.

A win for Chelsea on Monday evening will see them leapfrog both and into third place in the Premier League.