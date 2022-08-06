How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

It's the start of the Erling Haaland era in the Premier League...

Manchester City begin their 2022-23 Premier League season with a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham, on Sunday.

The Hammers finished seventh in the domestic circuit last season, with a semi-finals exit in the Europa League, as David Moyes would rather his side to secure a group stage spot in Europe than the playoff round of the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, after losing the Community Shield to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's focus will be set of the elusive Champions League trophy while defending their Premier League crown this season following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez this summer.

GOAL brings you all the information that you need to follow the weekend action live.

West Ham vs Man City: Date and kick-off time

Game West Ham vs Manchester City Date August 7, 2022 Kick-off 9pm IST

How to watch West Ham vs Man City on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP/Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

West Ham vs Man City: Team news

New signing Nayef Aguerd will have to wait for his West Ham debut owing to an ankle injury, while Angelo Ogbonna is yet to recover from a knee injury.

The Hammers did well to retain Declan Rice who will be looking to continue his form from last season as captain of the team.

Michail Antonio is expected to be the front man, with Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals following in, while Said Benrahma may start on the left.

City are certain to do without Aymeric Laporte till around September because of a knee injury, and with John Stones working to get up to speed, the door should be thrown open for Nathan Ake to partner Ruben Dias at the back.

The midfield options look set with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva, despite rumours surrounding Silva's exit from the club.

It is left to Guardiola to decide where to play star signing Erling Haaland, whether as a centre-forward in which case Jack Grealish would start on the bench, while Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez complete the forward trident.