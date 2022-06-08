After beating Ukraine for a spot in the World Cup 2022, Wales return to Nations League action

Wales and Netherlands lock horns in a League A Group 4 encounter of the UEFA Nations League at Cardiff, on Wednesday.

Humbled 2-1 by Poland earlier in the competition, Wales bounced back by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years at the cost of Ukraine in the World Cup play-offs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dutch are coming on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over powerhouses Belgium and are currently top of the group.

Here's how to watch Wales vs Netherlands in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Wales vs Netherlands start?

How to watch Wales vs Netherlands on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Wales vs Netherlands: Team news & key stats

Rob Page will look to make changes to his Wales XI since this will be their third game in over six days.

Among those who may be afforded a rest is goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Danny Ward makes it back in to the squad, while Brennan Johnson might start after impressing against Ukraine.

Louis van Gaal has a near full-strength squad as Vincent Janssen, Stefan de Vrij and Matthijs de Ligt have returned to action. However, defender Virgil van Dijk has been given a break.

Key Stats:

Wales have lost all eight of their previous matches against the Netherlands, most recently in a November 2015 friendly, losing 3-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Netherlands are unbeaten in their 10 games across all competitions since Louis van Gaal returned as manager (W7 D3). The last time they had a longer run of games without defeat was between 2012 and 2013, when they went 17 games unbeaten - also under van Gaal.

Gareth Bale has been directly involved in five goals in five home games for Wales in the UEFA Nations League (two goals and three assists), more than twice as many as any other player in home matches in the competition (Dan James, 2).

No player has scored more goals (6) or made more assists (3) for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League than Memphis Depay. The Barcelona forward has scored in each of his last three appearances in the competition, versus Bosnia (1), Poland (1) and Belgium (2).

