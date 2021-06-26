How to watch Wales vs Denmark in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

Both nations finished second in their respective group and will each fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals

The first Euro 2020 last-16 match takes place on Saturday evening when Wales and Denmark do battle at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

After losing their opening game of Euro 2020 to minnows Finland in a match which was overshadowed by star playmaker Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, Denmark have shown remarkable mental fortitude to get to this point.

The 4-1 victory over Russia just a few days ago was one of the finest performances by any country in this tournament and that should give them plenty of confidence against a Wales team who have faced 16 shots on target already - the third-most in Euro 2020.

In contrast, Kasper Hjulmand’s men boast the most shots on target with 21 to their name - recording at least five in each Group A match.

Here's how to watch Wales vs Denmark in India.

What time does Wales vs Denmark start?

Game Wales vs Denmark Date Saturday, June 26 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Wales vs Denmark on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Wales vs Denmark take place?

Johan Cruyff Arena | Amsterdam | Netherlands

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1996

The Johan Cruyff Arena has played host to three matches in Group C and this Round of 16 match will be the last in these Euros.

Located in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, it is the home stadium of Eredivisie side Ajax and the Netherlands national team, who have been playing games at the venue since it opened in 1996.

The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and previously hosted five matches at Euro 2000, as well as being the stage for the 1998 Champions League final.

Wales vs Denmark: Team news & stats

Ethan Ampadu saw red against Italy and is suspended for this last-16 match, which means Rob Page could revert to a back-four or bring Chris Mepham back in after the Bournemouth man was an unused substitute against the Azzurri.

Christian Eriksen remains out for Denmark, who played the same starting eleven in each of their last two Group B games.

Key stats:

None of the 10 previous meetings between Wales and Denmark in all competitions have finished level, with Wales winning four to Denmark’s six. This is the first meeting between the sides since November 2018, with Denmark winning 2-1 in a Nations League match.



Wales have lost both of their previous matches in Amsterdam, losing against the Netherlands in September 1988 (0-1) and June 2014 (0-2).



Wales have had a combined 97 shot attempts at EURO 2016 and EURO 2020, with 49 of those coming from Gareth Bale (33) and Aaron Ramsey (16), equating to just over half of their total efforts at goal.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has three assists in his three games so far at EURO 2020, with no Denmark player recording more at a single edition of a World Cup or European Championship before.

