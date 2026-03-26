Wales are looking to repeat their 2022 playoff heroics to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina are the final hurdle between them and a final playoff match.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Wales vs Bosnia for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Cardiff City Stadium

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off on 26 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Wins in the final two games of World Cup qualifying, including a 7-1 thumping of North Macedonia, present Wales with the chance to qualify for successive World Cups for the first time ever. They beat both Austria and Ukraine in home play-offs to reach the 2022 showpiece, so they'll understand the assignment. Wales has lost just twice inside 90 minutes in their last 14 home matches (W8, D4), so that advantage could prove pivotal here and potentially against either Italy or Northern Ireland should they reach the final. Talismanic figure Harry Wilson directly contributed to seven goals in five qualifiers, and only five players have contributed to more Premier League goals than his 16 (10 goals, six assists).

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Bosnia conceded late to draw 1-1 with Austria and agonizingly miss out on automatic qualification in their last game. They remain unbeaten in four games (W2, D2) and are also unbeaten in four games on the road, so they'll be confident of qualifying for a second-ever major tournament as an independent nation. They'll have to sort out their playoff hoodoo, though, missing out on the 2010 World Cup and each of the last four European Championships after playoff exits.

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Key stats & injury news

Wales are winless in all four prior H2Hs (D2, L2), three of which came at home.

Bosnia have kept a clean sheet in each of the last three meetings (W2, D1).

Bosnia have scored in 11 successive matches.

Wales are without defensive duo Ben Davies and Chris Mepham, as well as striker Kieffer Moore, through injury. Bosnia have no fresh concerns.

40-year-old Edin Dzeko is Bosnia's all-time record goalscorer (72) and appearance-maker (146). The Schalke man scored five times in qualifying.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: