Villarreal host Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League 2021/22 semifinal at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain on Tuesday night.

Liverpool carry a two-goal lead from the first leg which they had registered last week at the Anfield. Pervis Estupian scored an own goal and Sadio Mane was on target for the Reds in the first leg.

At the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's men managed to beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League while Unai Emery's side lost 2-1 against Alaves in LaLiga.

If they overcome the Villarreal hurdle, Liverpool will reach the Champions League final for the third time in the Klopp era.

Here's how to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Villarreal vs Liverpool start?

Game Villarreal vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, May 4 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Unai Emery's side are likely to miss the services of four important players in Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino, Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno.

Pau Torres and Dani Parejo, who were taken off in the second half by Emery in Villarreal's LaLiga clash against Alaves, will be available for selection along with Francis Coquelin and Raul Albiol.

There are no major injury concerns in the Reds' camp other than Roberto Firmino who is still nursing a foot injury. Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones, on the other hand, are back in training.

Key Stats:

Villarreal have lost two of their three meetings with Liverpool in European competition, although their one victory over the Reds did come in their only previous clash on home soil, in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League semi-finals (1-0). The Yellow Submarine netted a 90th-minute winner through Adrián López.

Liverpool are aiming to reach their 10th European Cup/UEFA Champions League final, which would see them become only the fourth side to reach double figures for final appearances, after Real Madrid (16), Bayern Munich (11) and AC Milan (11). The Reds’ current tally of nine is already the most by any English.

Liverpool have won all five of their away games in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring 15 goals and only conceding five. Should they win here, Jürgen Klopp’s side would have played the most away games while maintaining a 100% record by any team in a single European Cup/UEFA Champions League campaign.

Sadio Mané has scored 14 goals for Liverpool in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, including one in the first leg against Villarreal. He is now just one goal shy of equalling Frank Lampard’s record for most goals scored for an English team in the knockout stages of the competition (15 for Chelsea).

(Stats: Opta)

