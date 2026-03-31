The USA will hope to put a disappointing result against Belgium behind them when they face the 2016 European champions, Portugal.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the USA vs Portugal as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch the USA vs Portugal with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

USA vs Portugal kick-off time

The USA vs Portugal will kick off on 31 Apr 2026 at 19:00 EST.

Match preview

After ending 2025 with a 5-1 win over Uruguay to make it five games unbeaten (W4, D1), the USA were thrashed 5-2 by Belgium on Saturday. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino admits that this clash will be an even bigger test in what is the players' last match to impress their boss before he selects a squad for the World Cup finals. The USA have been solid at home, winning nine of their last 13 matches (D1, L3).

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Portugal drew 0-0 against Mexico on Sunday to make it back-to-back away games without scoring following a 2-0 loss against the Republic of Ireland. Although they did collect up wins in Hungary, Armenia and Germany in 2025, their long-term form on foreign soil is poor, recording victories in only seven of their last 16 matches (D4, L5) outside of Portugal. Overall, Roberto Martínez’s team won six games in a row from late March to mid-October last year but they've only won one of their last four.

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Key stats & injury news

The USA have kept only one clean sheet across their last 11 games.

Miles Robinson and Chris Richards are both expected to miss this game for the USA. Tyler Adams is out with an MCL problem, Haji Wright has a sore groin, and Sergino Dest is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rúben Dias and Nélson Semedo are all injured for Portugal.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: