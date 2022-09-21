How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Poland vs Netherlands, Belgium vs Wales & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 Nations League as the league stage draws to an end.

Scotland and Ukraine square off first on Wednesday in the postponed fixture of Matchday 1 as the two nations are in a direct race to top Group B1.

Poland will need to beat Group A4 leaders Netherlands to fuel their hopes of qualifying for the finals of the tournament, while Wales take on Belgium as the Rob Page's side look to avoid the drop.

England, too, risk relegation to League B for the first time in the history tournament and need nothing less than a win against Italy to at least take it to the wire in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary battle for the top spot.

Czech Republic and Portugal clash in anticipation of catching up with Spain, who face relegation threatened Switzerland in Group A2.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Sep 22 12:15am Scotland vs Ukraine Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

*All UEFA Nations League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Matchday 5

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Sep 22 7:30pm Kazakhstan vs Belarus Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 22 9:30pm Latvia vs Moldova Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 23 12:15am Poland vs Netherlands Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sep 23 12:15am France vs Austria Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 23 12:15am Croatia vs Denmark Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 23 12:15am Belgium vs Wales Sony Six SD & HD Sep 23 12:15am Slovakia vs Azerbaijan SonyLIV Sep 23 12:15am Lithuania vs Faroe Islands SonyLIV Sep 23 12:15am Liechtenstein vs Andorra SonyLIV Sep 23 12:15am Turkey vs Luxembourg SonyLIV Sep 23 9:30pm Georgia vs North Macedonia Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 23 9:30pm Estonia vs Malta SonyLIV Sep 24 12:15am Italy vs England Sony Six SD & HD Sep 24 12:15am Germany vs Hungary SonyLIV Sep 24 12:15am Finland vs Romania SonyLIV Sep 24 12:15am Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro SonyLIV Sep 24 12:15am Bulgaria vs Gibraltar SonyLIV Sep 24 6:30pm Armenia vs Ukraine Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 24 9:30pm Northern Ireland vs Kosovo Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 24 9:30pm Slovenia vs Norway SonyLIV Sep 25 12:15am Czech Republic vs Portugal Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 25 12:15am Spain vs Switzerland Sony Six SD & HD Sep 25 12:15am Scotland vs Ireland SonyLIV Sep 25 12:15am Israel vs Albania SonyLIV Sep 25 12:15am Serbia vs Sweden SonyLIV Sep 25 12:15am Cyprus vs Greece SonyLIV

*All UEFA Nations League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Nations League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

September 21

September 22

Belgium vs Wales

Poland vs Netherlands

France vs Austria

Croatia vs Denmark

September 23

Italy vs England

Germany vs Hungary

September 24

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo

Scotland vs Ireland

Czech Republic vs Porgugal

Spain vs Switzerland

