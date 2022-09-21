How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Poland vs Netherlands, Belgium vs Wales & more

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 Nations League as the league stage draws to an end.
Scotland and Ukraine square off first on Wednesday in the postponed fixture of Matchday 1 as the two nations are in a direct race to top Group B1.
Poland will need to beat Group A4 leaders Netherlands to fuel their hopes of qualifying for the finals of the tournament, while Wales take on Belgium as the Rob Page's side look to avoid the drop.
England, too, risk relegation to League B for the first time in the history tournament and need nothing less than a win against Italy to at least take it to the wire in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary battle for the top spot.
Czech Republic and Portugal clash in anticipation of catching up with Spain, who face relegation threatened Switzerland in Group A2.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures
Matchday 1
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Sep 22
12:15am
Scotland vs Ukraine
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
*All UEFA Nations League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Matchday 5
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Sep 22
7:30pm
Kazakhstan vs Belarus
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 22
9:30pm
Latvia vs Moldova
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 23
12:15am
Poland vs Netherlands
Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Sep 23
12:15am
France vs Austria
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 23
12:15am
Croatia vs Denmark
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 23
12:15am
Belgium vs Wales
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 23
12:15am
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
SonyLIV
Sep 23
12:15am
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands
SonyLIV
Sep 23
12:15am
Liechtenstein vs Andorra
SonyLIV
Sep 23
12:15am
Turkey vs Luxembourg
SonyLIV
Sep 23
9:30pm
Georgia vs North Macedonia
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 23
9:30pm
Estonia vs Malta
SonyLIV
Sep 24
12:15am
Italy vs England
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 24
12:15am
Germany vs Hungary
SonyLIV
Sep 24
12:15am
Finland vs Romania
SonyLIV
Sep 24
12:15am
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro
SonyLIV
Sep 24
12:15am
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
SonyLIV
Sep 24
6:30pm
Armenia vs Ukraine
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 24
9:30pm
Northern Ireland vs Kosovo
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 24
9:30pm
Slovenia vs Norway
SonyLIV
Sep 25
12:15am
Czech Republic vs Portugal
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 25
12:15am
Spain vs Switzerland
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 25
12:15am
Scotland vs Ireland
SonyLIV
Sep 25
12:15am
Israel vs Albania
SonyLIV
Sep 25
12:15am
Serbia vs Sweden
SonyLIV
Sep 25
12:15am
Cyprus vs Greece
SonyLIV
Key Nations League matches this week
Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.
September 21
September 22
- Belgium vs Wales
- Poland vs Netherlands
- France vs Austria
- Croatia vs Denmark
September 23
- Italy vs England
- Germany vs Hungary
September 24
- Northern Ireland vs Kosovo
- Scotland vs Ireland
- Czech Republic vs Porgugal
- Spain vs Switzerland