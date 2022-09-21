How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Poland vs Netherlands, Belgium vs Wales & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 Nations League as the league stage draws to an end.

Scotland and Ukraine square off first on Wednesday in the postponed fixture of Matchday 1 as the two nations are in a direct race to top Group B1.

Poland will need to beat Group A4 leaders Netherlands to fuel their hopes of qualifying for the finals of the tournament, while Wales take on Belgium as the Rob Page's side look to avoid the drop.

England, too, risk relegation to League B for the first time in the history tournament and need nothing less than a win against Italy to at least take it to the wire in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary battle for the top spot.

Czech Republic and Portugal clash in anticipation of catching up with Spain, who face relegation threatened Switzerland in Group A2.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures

Matchday 1

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Sep 22

12:15am

Scotland vs Ukraine

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

*All UEFA Nations League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Matchday 5

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Sep 22

7:30pm

Kazakhstan vs Belarus

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 22

9:30pm

Latvia vs Moldova

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 23

12:15am

Poland vs Netherlands

Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Sep 23

12:15am

France vs Austria

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 23

12:15am

Croatia vs Denmark

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 23

12:15am

Belgium vs Wales

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 23

12:15am

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

SonyLIV

Sep 23

12:15am

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands

SonyLIV

Sep 23

12:15am

Liechtenstein vs Andorra

SonyLIV

Sep 23

12:15am

Turkey vs Luxembourg

SonyLIV

Sep 23

9:30pm

Georgia vs North Macedonia

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 23

9:30pm

Estonia vs Malta

SonyLIV

Sep 24

12:15am

Italy vs England

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 24

12:15am

Germany vs Hungary

SonyLIV

Sep 24

12:15am

Finland vs Romania

SonyLIV

Sep 24

12:15am

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro

SonyLIV

Sep 24

12:15am

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

SonyLIV

Sep 24

6:30pm

Armenia vs Ukraine

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 24

9:30pm

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 24

9:30pm

Slovenia vs Norway

SonyLIV

Sep 25

12:15am

Czech Republic vs Portugal

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 25

12:15am

Spain vs Switzerland

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 25

12:15am

Scotland vs Ireland

SonyLIV

Sep 25

12:15am

Israel vs Albania

SonyLIV

Sep 25

12:15am

Serbia vs Sweden

SonyLIV

Sep 25

12:15am

Cyprus vs Greece

SonyLIV

*All UEFA Nations League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Nations League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

September 21

September 22

  • Belgium vs Wales
  • Poland vs Netherlands
  • France vs Austria
  • Croatia vs Denmark

September 23

  • Italy vs England
  • Germany vs Hungary

September 24

  • Northern Ireland vs Kosovo
  • Scotland vs Ireland
  • Czech Republic vs Porgugal
  • Spain vs Switzerland

